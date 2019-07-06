Manish Dixit's Hard-work & Passion Helps Him Reach Great Heights

Director of the 'YS Events, Manish Dixit, has been in an artist management company for about 15 years and is doing impeccable in this business. He formed the company in 2004.

The company has done enormous events with almost all artists from Bollywood and Punjabi Music Industry including Guru Randhawa, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, Kamal Khan, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu, Ayushmaan Khurana etc. To name a few International artists the company has worked with are Alan Walker, Jay Sean, Silento, Sean Kingston and many more.

His company YS Events & Promotions built a decent reputation over the years and now providing services to their national and international clients.

Manish has worked day and night to reach such heights, to establish this brand at such a remarkable place.

The company does shows with Bollywood actors as well, they have done more than 4,500 events in and around India. They have worked with big music labels like Sony Music, T-Series, Speed Records.

Manish Dixit has proven everyone that he is a very skilled individual who has the capacity to do great things with life and he continues to make us proud as he faces new challenges and adventures every day!