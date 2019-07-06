Manish Dixit's Hard-work & Passion Helps Him Reach Great Heights
Manish Dixit has proven everyone that he is a very skilled individual who has the capacity to do great things with life.
Manish Dixit has proven everyone that he is a very skilled individual who has the capacity to do great things with life.
Director of the 'YS Events, Manish Dixit, has been in an artist management company for about 15 years and is doing impeccable in this business. He formed the company in 2004.
The company has done enormous events with almost all artists from Bollywood and Punjabi Music Industry including Guru Randhawa, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, Kamal Khan, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu, Ayushmaan Khurana etc. To name a few International artists the company has worked with are Alan Walker, Jay Sean, Silento, Sean Kingston and many more.
His company YS Events & Promotions built a decent reputation over the years and now providing services to their national and international clients.
Manish has worked day and night to reach such heights, to establish this brand at such a remarkable place.
The company does shows with Bollywood actors as well, they have done more than 4,500 events in and around India. They have worked with big music labels like Sony Music, T-Series, Speed Records.
Manish Dixit has proven everyone that he is a very skilled individual who has the capacity to do great things with life and he continues to make us proud as he faces new challenges and adventures every day!
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Join India, Australia and England to Complete Semi-final Line Up
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s