Manish Malhotra Re-opens Delhi, Hyderabad Stores

Veteran designer Manish Malhotra has re-opened both his Delhi and Hyderabad stores, which have been shut for over two months due to the pandemic and government mandated lockdown.

The retail segment operates on daily profit margins, and this unprecedented shutting of operations for a two-month long period has indeed created a dent in the businesses which will take a considerable period of time to recover.

The veteran encourages other designers to start their operations gradually as restrictions have been eased in Lockdown 4.0.

Malhotra commented: "Our stores and workplaces have been shut for over two months now. Looking into the welfare of my work family has always been my first priority."

Adding: "After numerous meetings with the store team online, we discussed the wellness and precautionary measures to be taken at length. I was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and zest my team displayed to resume work. Finally, following all the safety measures, we are opening our Delhi and Hyderabad flagship stores. Maintaining social distancing norms and encouraging store visits by appointments, we welcome you with big hearts. I truly miss being there. Praying for positivity and love for all."

