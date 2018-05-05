English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manish Malhotra Set to Make His Debut at the Cannes Film Festival
"It's wonderful to be the first Indian designer to showcase the pleasure of socialising with Magnum, and make my debut at Cannes this year," the designer said in a statement.
Image: Yogen Shah
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival in association with Magnum where he is going to gift an exclusive accessory to international model Bella Hadid.
The premium ice crème brand on Saturday confirmed that Malhotra will be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival this season.
"It's wonderful to be the first Indian designer to showcase the pleasure of socialising with Magnum, and make my debut at Cannes this year," the designer said in a statement.
The couturier is working on an exclusive piece of art for American supermodel that is inspired by the ice-cream.
"Also, it's an honour to create something exclusively for Bella Hadid, a true global style icon. The accessory will be inspired by Magnum, befitting true decadence and the art of socializing. I'm really looking forward to it," said the designer who has designed for the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and several Bollywood divas.
Also Watch
The premium ice crème brand on Saturday confirmed that Malhotra will be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival this season.
"It's wonderful to be the first Indian designer to showcase the pleasure of socialising with Magnum, and make my debut at Cannes this year," the designer said in a statement.
The couturier is working on an exclusive piece of art for American supermodel that is inspired by the ice-cream.
"Also, it's an honour to create something exclusively for Bella Hadid, a true global style icon. The accessory will be inspired by Magnum, befitting true decadence and the art of socializing. I'm really looking forward to it," said the designer who has designed for the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and several Bollywood divas.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Resurgent Mumbai Look to Continue Momentum Against KKR
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding: No Maid of Honor for Royal Bride-To-Be
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup