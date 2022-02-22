CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Manish Malhotra’s Conscious-Priced Bridge Line Diffuse Is What Your Summer Wardrobe Needs
2-MIN READ

Manish Malhotra’s Conscious-Priced Bridge Line Diffuse Is What Your Summer Wardrobe Needs

From bold prints to fun colours, the patterns and silhouettes run high on the spirit of summer.

With a new, conscious-priced line, Manish Malhotra introduces ‘DIFFUSE’ to welcome an already-existing audience into the fold

Akshata Shetty

From Bollywood to Indian weddings, couture is synonymous with the brand Manish Malhotra. As a designer who is loved for his glamorous and glitzy masterpieces, Manish is all set to make a splash with something new and something different. Earlier today, Manish Malhotra introduced DIFFUSE, a conscious-priced bridge line to welcome an already-existing audience into the fold.

Introducing the line to the world, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram, and wrote: Introducing #DIFFUSE, Alter Ego to @manishmalhotraworld, ease to couture, fashion to youth, fun to all. Dropping Soon (sic).

In with the new, Out with the blue: Blazer-style jackets accentuated with age-old Indian crafts.

In a previous interview with News18, Manish mentioned that the young generation bring the necessary zest to the industry, be it films or fashion. He was quoted as saying, “This generation believes in ‘it’s ok to go ahead and break the rules, not follow a definitive pattern and that sometimes leads to great innovations.”

With the intent to make Manish Malhotra attainable and accessible for the younger demographic, the brand is all about #FindYourCore in these eclectic creations. So, what’s DIFFUSE all about? “You look the part without looking like everyone else. The line draws the curtains to just adhering to the invitations, dress how you want to be addressed. Be yourself!,” shares Manish Malhotra.

Attainable and Accessible for the younger demographic, #FindYourCore makes a splash with Prints, Manish Malhotra’s first of forever.

With the onset of spring that screams colour and radiance in volumes, the patterns and colours run high on the spirit of summer, yet seasons out all year round, and the formal silhouettes join forces with youth-centric celebrations. A plethora of fun and fashion for all, DIFFUSE also makes a splash with prints, Manish Malhotra’s first of forever. The digital prints featured in saris and lehenga sets are perfect mood boards for summer weddings.

With over-sized jackets enhanced with age-old Indian crafts to digital prints in myriad colour tones, DIFFUSE is a celebration of contemporary silhouettes with Manish’s stylish vision. Contemporary silhouettes featuring saris, dresses, jackets and lehenga sets in sequins, tassels, beads, feathers, metallics, Swarovskis favours Manish Malhotra’s maximalist glitz and glamour. Thus, giving occasion dressing a party-ready update.

Contemporary silhouettes in sequins, tassels, beads, feathers, metallics, Swarovski’s favors Manish Malhotra’s maximalist glitz and glamour.

And as we head into the year, brimming full of anticipation, we’re looking at a season of fun gatherings. More drama, merrier the experience. And there’s something for everyone at Manish Malhotra’s DIFFUSE.

first published:February 22, 2022, 16:23 IST