Manish Malhotra’s Father Passes Away, Karan Johan, Shabana Azmi Pay Homage

Designer Manish Malhotra, who has been a favourite among Bollywood celebs, has lost his father on Monday, November 18. The last rites were held in Mumbai. As reported, he was in his early 90s and was unwell for a while. The sudden demise has left the family in tough times. To support the designer and his family in the difficult times and pay homage to Malhotra’s father, many Bollywood celebs visited his house in Bandra.

The closest friend of Malhotra in Bollywood, Karan Johar was among the first few people to reach the bereaved designer. However, he left early due to his professional commitments for the trailer launch of Good Newwz.

Other celebs were also spotted in attendance, including Malhotra’s close friend Sophie Chaudry. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi as well as famous producer Boney Kapoor also reached on time to pay the condolences to the demised soul. Boney Kapoor was seen consoling the designer for the loss.

Filmmaker Puneet Malhotra, nephew of Manish Malhotra, was seen emotional while lifting the pyre during the last rites. Actress Urmila Matondkar and husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir were also spotted by the paparazzi.

Director and producer David Dhawan also made it on time to reach the venue. He offered his homage to the designer’s father.

