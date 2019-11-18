Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Manish Malhotra’s Father Passes Away, Karan Johan, Shabana Azmi Pay Homage

Other celebs were also spotted in attendance, including Malhotra’s friend Kareena Kapoor. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, choreographer Farah Khan, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and others visited the designer's residence.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manish Malhotra’s Father Passes Away, Karan Johan, Shabana Azmi Pay Homage
Boney Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's father funeral

Designer Manish Malhotra, who has been a favourite among Bollywood celebs, has lost his father on Monday, November 18. The last rites were held in Mumbai. As reported, he was in his early 90s and was unwell for a while. The sudden demise has left the family in tough times. To support the designer and his family in the difficult times and pay homage to Malhotra’s father, many Bollywood celebs visited his house in Bandra.

The closest friend of Malhotra in Bollywood, Karan Johar was among the first few people to reach the bereaved designer. However, he left early due to his professional commitments for the trailer launch of Good Newwz.

Other celebs were also spotted in attendance, including Malhotra’s close friend Sophie Chaudry. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi as well as famous producer Boney Kapoor also reached on time to pay the condolences to the demised soul. Boney Kapoor was seen consoling the designer for the loss.

Filmmaker Puneet Malhotra, nephew of Manish Malhotra, was seen emotional while lifting the pyre during the last rites. Actress Urmila Matondkar and husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir were also spotted by the paparazzi.

Director and producer David Dhawan also made it on time to reach the venue. He offered his homage to the designer’s father.

View this post on Instagram

#kareenakapoorkhan and #karishmakapoor

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#farhanakhtar

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram