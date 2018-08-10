GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Manisha Koirala, After Battling Cancer, Shares The Book of Untold Stories

Manisha, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, will be authoring the book about the experience of surviving the illness.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2018, 12:37 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Actress Manisha Koirala has penned her first book titled The Book of Untold Stories.

Manisha on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared the look of her first book.

"Thank you Penguin India, Gurveen Chadha for encouraging me to tell stories. '...Untold Stories'. My first book. Hopefully, many would follow as I am loving the process," she said.



Manisha, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, will reportedly be authoring the book about the experience of surviving the illness.

On the acting front, Manisha was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Sanju, based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life.

