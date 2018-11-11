English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manisha Koirala Unveils Her Book 'Healed'
Penned by the "1942: A Love Story" actress with Neelam Kumar, the book is subtitled "How cancer gave me a new life."
Image: Yogen Shah
Actress Manisha Koirala on Saturday unveiled her book "Healed", her personal story of a battle against ovarian cancer.
"Overcoming cancer has been a lesson in self-discovery and learning to love life again!! Dear friends, presenting you my book," Manisha tweeted along with the book's cover.
Manisha's smiling face on the cover reflects the positivity that has helped her sail through the battle against the disease.
"'Healed" is the powerful, moving and deeply personal story of actor Manisha Koirala's battle against ovarian cancer. From her treatment in the US and the wonderful care provided by the oncologists there to how she rebuilt her life once she returned home, the book takes us on an emotional roller-coaster ride through her many fears and struggles and shows how she eventually came out triumphant.
"Today, as she completes six years of being cancer-free, she shares her story-one marked by apprehensions, disappointments and uncertainties-and the lessons she learnt along the way. Through her journey, she unravels cancer for us and inspires us to not buckle under its fear, but emerge alive, kicking and victorious," the publisher, Penguin Random House India, posted on its website.
On the acting front, Manisha has in recent times been seen in Rajkummar Hirani's "Sanju", based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life and in Netflix film "Lust Stories".
View this post on Instagram
💕Overcoming cancer has been a lesson in self-discovery and learning to love my self and this life again!! It has tough me hardest of lessons.. dare I say it was a gift! Though this gift I don’t wish upon anyone. Presenting you with my book HEALED. Here I share with you my journey.💖 Preorder link is in my bio 🙏🏻💕 #mybook #healed #penguinindia #healing #labouroflove #writing
Overcoming cancer has been a lesson in self discovery and learning to love life again!! Dear friends,presenting you my book 💕🙏🏻💕 https://t.co/Nb8Gi19GFx pic.twitter.com/aPsH2WERzq— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 10, 2018
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
