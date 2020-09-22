Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Death Anniversary: Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay heartfelt Tributes

September 22, 2020 marks the ninth death anniversary of late legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Several fans and members of the clan are paying heartfelt tributes to the ace skipper.

On Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's death anniversary, daughter Soha Ali Khan penned an emotional tribute. She mined into her vault of memories and discovered a vintage photograph of her father. The actress posted the black and white photograph which shows the cricket legend smiling ear to ear.

In the caption space, alongside the post, Soha borrowed popular lines from Thomas Campbell’s quote. “1941-2011, To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die,” wrote Soha. Neha Dhupia, Shikha Talsania and Shahana Goswami reacted to the post.

Daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also remembered Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary. She shared a monochrome picture of the former cricket captain on social media. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi looks dapper in the throwback which shows him standing in a balcony. Taken during his young years, he is dressed in formal attire with sunglasses.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena posted her special tribute to the legendary player and just added a red heart emoji.

Kareena, who celebrated her 40th birthday yesterday, had earlier shared another heartfelt post featuring her late father-in-law.

After the sudden demise of her uncle actor Rishi Kapoor, she posted an old picture featuring the two late legends. The image was clicked during a friendly match many years ago.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly called Tiger, is regarded as one of the greatest cricket captains India. He became the youngest captain at the age of 21. The late legend married actress Sharmila Tagore. They had three children – actor Saif Ali Khan, designer Saba and actress Soha.

The eighth Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan passed away in 2011 after battling a lung infection at the age of 70.