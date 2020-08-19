Take the pledge to vote

Manushi Chhillar Auctions Her Paintings to Raise Funds for Covid Frontline Workers

The entire proceeds from the sale of the artworks will go towards providing hygiene kits for frontline workers and their families.

IANS

August 19, 2020
Manushi Chhillar Auctions Her Paintings to Raise Funds for Covid Frontline Workers
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar have been invited by a non-profit organisation to help raise funds for COVID protection kits for frontline workers by selling her painting in an online art exhibition.

The event will celebrate the unseen and unsung heroes who have worked relentlessly during this pandemic. The entire proceeds from the sale of the artworks will go towards providing hygiene kits for frontline workers and their families.

"While we have been fortunate enough to take care of ourselves by staying indoors, there are several heroes like our farmers, truck drivers and many more who have been out day and night, to deliver us joy in every form with not just their hard work, but heart-work," she said.

"I have made a special artwork for the unsung heroes and I am donating the same. Let's take care of the ones who took care of everyone's happiness with their heart-work," she added.

About her love for painting, Manushi had earlier said: "Being someone who has always been shy, I feel like I express myself best through art, especially fine art. It keeps me centered. I paint because that helps me channel my creativity. I think I am my best self when I am painting."

On the professional front, Manushi Chillar is set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj".

