Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Manushi Chhillar: Health, Nutrition Top the Chart of Things I'm Passionate About

Manushi Chhillar has started a social media campaign on nutrition and credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge about the positives of eating right.

IANS

Updated:September 1, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manushi Chhillar: Health, Nutrition Top the Chart of Things I'm Passionate About
Credits- Instagram

Former Miss World and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar is starting a social media campaign on nutrition. She wants to tell people about the positives of eating right. "I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognizant about what we intake," said Manushi on National Nutrition Week, which commenced on Tuesday.

She added, "Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible about the positives one can unlock by eating right." Manushi credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge about how proper nutrition can be a game-changer.

"My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits define our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly," she said.

Manushi added that malnutrition can really damage the inside. "I will use my social media to drive home as much awareness as possible through National Nutrition Week."

Manushi shared that she is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast.

"There are a few things that I'm deeply passionate about, and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. I will show people how I eat and balance my diet so that I keep cravings at bay, and also ensure I give proper breaks to my body between meals. It's a fun social media awareness campaign and I hope to connect with as many likeminded people as possible and jam with them," she said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading