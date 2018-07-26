English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manushi Chhillar Is Bollywood Ready; Her Holiday Pictures Are a Proof
Somebody sign her in a movie already!
Image: Instagram/ManushiChhillar
With her immaculate style and perfect sartorial choices, Manushi never fails to amaze everyone. From her everyday basic style to dressing up for events, Miss World 2017 has set her record straight, quite stunningly. Here's a compilation of her best looks that prove she's Bollywood ready!
1) Manushi Chillar is currently on a holiday high in London. She looked breathtaking in a white noodle strap slip dress perfect for an afternoon stroll. That red pout and flower in hair is spilling the magic in this picture:
2) Out of all leggy lasses in skimpy swimsuits, Manushi outdid them all. She is seen channelling her inner 'Ariel' in this yellow swimsuit in Jamaica.
3) Manushi looked cute as a button enjoying winter in London. She is seen dressed up in a plaid coat, cute gloves and a beanie.
4) Manushi is seen living her Californian dream in a blue dress with white panel design on sleeves. She paired the dress with pretty white pointy boots.
5) Manushi landed in The Philippines for the press release of Mr. World 2018 looking like this. This yellow co-ord set with slit pants is love!
6) Manushi left us floored in this gingham print swimsuit at Palawan islands in Phillipines. Watch her slay:
7) Manushi gives us some style inspiration for a winter day stroll. She wore a black dress underneath a plaid long coat with thigh high black boots. A chic look recipe!
8) Manushi made a statement with her slogan tee here! Revealing her edgy side, Manushi sported a brunch appropriate look in this slogan tee paired with denim shorts and white trainers.
The beautiful Manushi recently gave us all a pleasant surprise when she teamed up with ace actor Ranveer Singh for an ad. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.
Also Watch
Here’s to another medical student who represented her country at Miss World 2015. Her simple idea, to educate children who were unable to adapt to the normal curriculum through computers, has changed lives! The trip to New Zealand has been such a fruitful one. With “Learn Coach” kids who were athletes or into other activities, who couldn’t afford good education or even those who needed a new way of understanding the subject have been able to learn. Education is there to empower you to achieve the unachievable, not to make you feel demotivated.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
-
