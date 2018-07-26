GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Manushi Chhillar Is Bollywood Ready; Her Holiday Pictures Are a Proof

Somebody sign her in a movie already!

Shifa Khan | News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2018, 10:16 AM IST
Manushi Chhillar Is Bollywood Ready; Her Holiday Pictures Are a Proof
Image: Instagram/ManushiChhillar
With her immaculate style and perfect sartorial choices, Manushi never fails to amaze everyone. From her everyday basic style to dressing up for events, Miss World 2017 has set her record straight, quite stunningly. Here's a compilation of her best looks that prove she's Bollywood ready!

1) Manushi Chillar is currently on a holiday high in London. She looked breathtaking in a white noodle strap slip dress perfect for an afternoon stroll. That red pout and flower in hair is spilling the magic in this picture:



A good laugh and some sunshine 🌼

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on




2) Out of all leggy lasses in skimpy swimsuits, Manushi outdid them all. She is seen channelling her inner 'Ariel' in this yellow swimsuit in Jamaica.

“There is a world where hopes and dreams can last for all time” ~ Ariel ‍♀️

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on



Thank you for 3 million ❤️ #instafamily And a very happy Holi ❤️

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on




3) Manushi looked cute as a button enjoying winter in London. She is seen dressed up in a plaid coat, cute gloves and a beanie.




4) Manushi is seen living her Californian dream in a blue dress with white panel design on sleeves. She paired the dress with pretty white pointy boots.

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on




5) Manushi landed in The Philippines for the press release of Mr. World 2018 looking like this. This yellow co-ord set with slit pants is love!




6) Manushi left us floored in this gingham print swimsuit at Palawan islands in Phillipines. Watch her slay:




7) Manushi gives us some style inspiration for a winter day stroll. She wore a black dress underneath a plaid long coat with thigh high black boots. A chic look recipe!



8) Manushi made a statement with her slogan tee here! Revealing her edgy side, Manushi sported a brunch appropriate look in this slogan tee paired with denim shorts and white trainers.


#ThugLife 😎

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on







The beautiful Manushi recently gave us all a pleasant surprise when she teamed up with ace actor Ranveer Singh for an ad. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
