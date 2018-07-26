Manushi Chhillar Is Bollywood Ready; Her Holiday Pictures Are a Proof

A good laugh and some sunshine 🌼 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jul 23, 2018 at 4:59am PDT

With her immaculate style and perfect sartorial choices, Manushi never fails to amaze everyone. From her everyday basic style to dressing up for events, Miss World 2017 has set her record straight, quite stunningly. Here's a compilation of her best looks that prove she's Bollywood ready!1) Manushi Chillar is currently on a holiday high in London. She looked breathtaking in a white noodle strap slip dress perfect for an afternoon stroll. That red pout and flower in hair is spilling the magic in this picture:2) Out of all leggy lasses in skimpy swimsuits, Manushi outdid them all. She is seen channelling her inner 'Ariel' in this yellow swimsuit in Jamaica.3) Manushi looked cute as a button enjoying winter in London. She is seen dressed up in a plaid coat, cute gloves and a beanie.4) Manushi is seen living her Californian dream in a blue dress with white panel design on sleeves. She paired the dress with pretty white pointy boots.5) Manushi landed in The Philippines for the press release of Mr. World 2018 looking like this. This yellow co-ord set with slit pants is love!6) Manushi left us floored in this gingham print swimsuit at Palawan islands in Phillipines. Watch her slay:7) Manushi gives us some style inspiration for a winter day stroll. She wore a black dress underneath a plaid long coat with thigh high black boots. A chic look recipe!8) Manushi made a statement with her slogan tee here! Revealing her edgy side, Manushi sported a brunch appropriate look in this slogan tee paired with denim shorts and white trainers.The beautiful Manushi recently gave us all a pleasant surprise when she teamed up with ace actor Ranveer Singh for an ad. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.