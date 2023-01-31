Manushi Chhillar’s sartorial choices have always been extraordinarily classy and decadent. Her social media accounts are the perfect moldboard for any and every fashionista who is trying ace looks involving ethnic ensembles. You heard that right, there are very few people who can totally rock ethnic wear and Manushi for sure is one of them- she is the perfect poster girl to take inspiration from if you are a bridesmaid or even a bride.

Our favourite Miss World also keeps sharing updates and pictures from whatever is happening in her life and fans love getting to know her beyond the television frame and the big screen. Recently, she shared photos of herself from a red carpet event and she looks completely dreamy and amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi opted for an ethnic ensemble to walk the red carpet and we definitely like the choice. The actress dawned a royal blue lehenga with silver embroideries in it. Both the long-sleeved blouse and the gorgeous flowy-shiny skirt had intricate embroidery work done on them too and the gorgeous zaari work definitely has our hearts. The plunging neckline of the blouse enhanced the actress’s tall and lean figure. However, the best part of the lehenga was the fact that it looked supremely comfortable and easy to wear.

The actress further accessorised her look with a gorgeous statement necklace designed by Sheefa J Gilani along with a set of earrings that matched the neckpiece and a lovely silver bracelet. In terms of her makeup, she opted for a good old smokey eye and contoured cheeks, the nude lip shade allowed one to focus on her beautifully kohled eyes. Manushi’s hair was tied up into a bun with a middle parting.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here