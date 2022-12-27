Manushi Chhillar Makes Solid Style Statements, See Pictures

When you hear the bells jingling during the Christmas season, you know Santa Claus is here. Like most of us, Manushi Chhillar also waits eagerly for Santa and his gifts. On Christmas, the actress posted a slew of photos wearing the signature red of the festive season. Manushi served as a muse for Maison d’AngelAnn, wearing a gorgeous red outfit. Her off-shoulder red dress had feather details lining the neckline. She covered her legs with fishnet stockings and went for golden stilettos. Manushi kept her hair open in wavy curls with a side parting.

Makeup, you ask? She opted for a glam look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of bright red lipstick, Manushi Chillar looked Christmas-ready. Captioning the post, the 2017 Miss World wrote, “Rudolph, is that you? MerryChristmas.”

A few days earlier, Manushi Chhillar blessed our feeds with her sunkissed pictures. She opted for a mustard gown with one-shoulder and midriff-baring details. The pleated and frills gave it a skirt-style finish. For the caption, she wrote, “Sunset paints the sky.”

In another picture, Manushi shared a selfie of herself from the streets of Dubai. She wore a black overcoat and kept her hair open. She complemented her look with red lipstick and glittery eyes. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Dubai selfie." Of course, the Burj Khalifa was there in the background.

Like many other Bollywood stars, Manushi Chillar was also in Qatar earlier this month to watch the FIFA World Cup. In one of the pics, Manushi can be seen in an oversized jacket. She decided to keep a few buttons open going for a one-shoulder look. The makeup was minimal but the style wasn’t. The pic was taken during the quarterfinals between France and England.

Manushi Chillar made her Bollywood debut in the 2022 film Samrat Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miya, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

