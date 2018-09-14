GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Manushi Chhillar Shares 'The Miss World Way of Getting a Tan'; See Pic

From her everyday basic style of dressing up for events to her photoshoots, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes sure she looks stunning.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manushi Chhillar Shares 'The Miss World Way of Getting a Tan'; See Pic
(Image: PTI)
Loading...
With her elegant style and perfect sartorial choices, Manushi Chhillar never fails to amaze fans. From her every day basic style of dressing up for events to her photoshoots, the Miss World 2017 makes sure she looks stunning. She is extremely popular on social media and her pictures and videos take the internet by a storm.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. The 21-year-old, looked dazzling in a blue floral pantsuit. Captioning the picture she wrote, "The Miss World way of getting a tan."

Take a look at her picture!

View this post on Instagram

The Miss World way of getting a tan.

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on



Of late, she made headlines when it was rumoured that Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film. However, the director-producer dismissed the rumours.

In an interview to IANS, on being asked about her plans to enter Bollywood, Manushi had said, "I still have six months to go as Miss World. I haven’t completed my college and I am also learning something everyday. This industry was something I have never seen and I don’t know anything about it. I was not even a person who watched a lot of movies. So for me, it has been a learning experience.”

“I do enjoy being in front of the camera and that is something new I have discovered. With all these changes that are happening in my life, I try to take things as they come. When such a situation (Bollywood offers) will come when I have to make a choice, I will know a definite answer,” added Manushi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ABVP Bags Three Out of Four Top Posts in DUSU Elections, NSUI Alleges EVM Fraud

ABVP Bags Three Out of Four Top Posts in DUSU Elections, NSUI Alleges EVM Fraud

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...