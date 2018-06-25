Marc Jacobs Stars in His Own New Pride-Themed Beauty Campaign

A post shared by Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) on Jun 21, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

Marc Jacobs Beauty is fighting for LGBTQ rights with a brand new campaign.Dubbed #GratefulNotHateful, the campaign advocates a year-round feeling of "Pride," rallying for people to work on everyday acceptance rather than focusing uniquely on the traditional LGBTQ global parades. The brand is also backing up its premise with a $100,000 donation to multiple LGBTQ charities, including Sage, Le Refuge and the Ackerman Institute for the Family, as reported by WWD.Jacobs himself is the campaign's main star, accompanied by models including makeup artist Glam Boy Jay, YouTube star Manny Gutierrez and transgender model Tracey Norman, among others. "I just think that you don't have to wait for a parade," the famous fashion designer tells the camera in a short video clip, in which he rocks a bold makeup look created using the brand's "Gel Eye Crayon" in the shades of "Top Secret" and "Blue Me Away." He continues: "You can find ways to do that every day of your life."Marc Jacobs Beauty is the latest of several major fashion and beauty labels to champion LGBTQ rights recently; natural cosmetics company Lush shone the spotlight on transgender rights with a charitable campaign back in February, while H&M, Dr. Martens and Calvin Klein were among the fashion brands that launched "Pride" collections earlier this month.