English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Marc Jacobs Stars in His Own New Pride-Themed Beauty Campaign
Marc Jacobs Beauty is battling for LGBTQ rights with a brand new campaign.
(Photo: Designer Marc Jacobs/ Reuters)
Marc Jacobs Beauty is fighting for LGBTQ rights with a brand new campaign.
Dubbed #GratefulNotHateful, the campaign advocates a year-round feeling of "Pride," rallying for people to work on everyday acceptance rather than focusing uniquely on the traditional LGBTQ global parades. The brand is also backing up its premise with a $100,000 donation to multiple LGBTQ charities, including Sage, Le Refuge and the Ackerman Institute for the Family, as reported by WWD.
Jacobs himself is the campaign's main star, accompanied by models including makeup artist Glam Boy Jay, YouTube star Manny Gutierrez and transgender model Tracey Norman, among others. "I just think that you don't have to wait for a parade," the famous fashion designer tells the camera in a short video clip, in which he rocks a bold makeup look created using the brand's "Gel Eye Crayon" in the shades of "Top Secret" and "Blue Me Away." He continues: "You can find ways to do that every day of your life."
Marc Jacobs Beauty is the latest of several major fashion and beauty labels to champion LGBTQ rights recently; natural cosmetics company Lush shone the spotlight on transgender rights with a charitable campaign back in February, while H&M, Dr. Martens and Calvin Klein were among the fashion brands that launched "Pride" collections earlier this month.
Also Watch
Dubbed #GratefulNotHateful, the campaign advocates a year-round feeling of "Pride," rallying for people to work on everyday acceptance rather than focusing uniquely on the traditional LGBTQ global parades. The brand is also backing up its premise with a $100,000 donation to multiple LGBTQ charities, including Sage, Le Refuge and the Ackerman Institute for the Family, as reported by WWD.
Jacobs himself is the campaign's main star, accompanied by models including makeup artist Glam Boy Jay, YouTube star Manny Gutierrez and transgender model Tracey Norman, among others. "I just think that you don't have to wait for a parade," the famous fashion designer tells the camera in a short video clip, in which he rocks a bold makeup look created using the brand's "Gel Eye Crayon" in the shades of "Top Secret" and "Blue Me Away." He continues: "You can find ways to do that every day of your life."
Marc Jacobs Beauty is the latest of several major fashion and beauty labels to champion LGBTQ rights recently; natural cosmetics company Lush shone the spotlight on transgender rights with a charitable campaign back in February, while H&M, Dr. Martens and Calvin Klein were among the fashion brands that launched "Pride" collections earlier this month.
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar's Film Puts Forth Golden Era of Indian Hockey
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?