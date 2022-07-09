Marcus Rashford Debuts Children’s Book; to be Distributed to 50,000 EWS Children

Manchester United FC forward Marcus Rashford’s debut children’s book will be distributed among 50,000 kids from the economically weaker section.

The book titled The Breakfast Club Adventures: The Beats Beyond The Fence is a story about a 12-year-old Marcus who receives a mysterious note inviting him to join the “Breakfast Club Investigators.” He is pulled into a journey where he gets to solve amazing mysteries to get his football back.

The Marcus Rashford Book Club, run in collaboration with KPMG, The National Literacy Trust, and Macmillan Children’s Book, will distribute these in the economically-deprived areas of the United Kingdom.

The book, co-authored by Falase-Koya, will help the children “escape from environments that can be quite challenging and to find the joy in reading.” The club, as of now, has distributed 1 lakh free books to children.

Rashford’s latest book is inspired by his own adventures growing up and is aimed at eight to twelve-year-olds. After the distribution of the 50,000 books, the club also plans to give 25,000 units of a book whose title is yet to be announced.

“When I was growing up, books were always a refuge to me and a place where my imagination could be ignited. The ability to give that to more children is amazing, and this is why I think the Marcus Rashford Book Club is such a great project,” said Koya in an interview with Bookseller.

Talking about the initiative taken by Marcus Rashford Book Club, Belinda Ioni Rasmussen, MD, Macmillan Children’s Books, “Since we started working with Marcus to promote reading pleasure, in 2021, 1,70,000 children and young people in the UK have received a free MCB book and 100,000 books have been gifted specifically through the official Book Club initiative.”

Previously, the book club distributed A Dinosaur Ate My Sister by Pooja Puri and Silas and the Marvellous Misfits, by Tom Percival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.