Margaret Atwood, Andre Alexis Among 12 Authors to Compete for Canada's Giller Prize
Image courtesy: Reuters
Created in 1994, the Giller Prize recognizes excellence in Canadian fiction. The award has been backed by Canadian bank Scotiabank since 2005, with the top winner earning C$100,000 ($75,330).
Atwood, who won the honor in 1996 for her novel “Alias Grace,” is competing with her new work “The Testaments,” which is set to be released by McClelland & Stewart on Sept. 10.
“The Testaments” is the sequel to Atwood’s famous 1985 dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale”. The upcoming novel was also short-listed this week for the Booker Prize for fiction.
Also among those up for the Giller Prize is Toronto-based author Andre Alexis for “Days by Moonlight,” published by Coach House Books. Alexis won the Giller Prize in 2015 for his novel “Fifteen Dogs.”
The prize’s short-list of five authors will be released on Sept. 30, with the winner revealed at a Toronto gala on Nov. 18.
The complete long-list, which a jury narrowed down from 117 submissions, is as follows:
Andre Alexis - “Days of Moonlight,” published by Coach House Books
Margaret Atwood - “The Testaments,” published by McClelland & Stewart
David Bezmozgis - “Immigrant City,” published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd
Michael Christie - “Greenwood,” published by McClelland & Stewart
Megan Gail Coles - “Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club,” published by House of Anansi Press
Michael Crummey - “The Innocents,” published by Doubleday Canada
Adam Foulds - “Dream Sequence,” published by Biblioasis
K.D. Miller - “Late Breaking,” published by Biblioasis
Alix Ohlin - “Dual Citizens,” published by House of Anansi Press
Steven Price - “Lampedusa,” published by McClelland & Stewart
Zalika Reid-Benta - “Frying Plantain,” published by Astoria, an imprint of House of Anansi Press
Ian Williams - “Reproduction,” published by Random House Canada
