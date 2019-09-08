Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Margaret Atwood, Andre Alexis Among 12 Authors to Compete for Canada's Giller Prize

The prize’s short-list of five authors will be released on September 30, with the winner revealed at a Toronto gala on November 18.

Reuters

Updated:September 8, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Margaret Atwood, Andre Alexis Among 12 Authors to Compete for Canada's Giller Prize
Image courtesy: Reuters
Loading...

Created in 1994, the Giller Prize recognizes excellence in Canadian fiction. The award has been backed by Canadian bank Scotiabank since 2005, with the top winner earning C$100,000 ($75,330).

Atwood, who won the honor in 1996 for her novel “Alias Grace,” is competing with her new work “The Testaments,” which is set to be released by McClelland & Stewart on Sept. 10.

“The Testaments” is the sequel to Atwood’s famous 1985 dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale”. The upcoming novel was also short-listed this week for the Booker Prize for fiction.

Also among those up for the Giller Prize is Toronto-based author Andre Alexis for “Days by Moonlight,” published by Coach House Books. Alexis won the Giller Prize in 2015 for his novel “Fifteen Dogs.”

The prize’s short-list of five authors will be released on Sept. 30, with the winner revealed at a Toronto gala on Nov. 18.

The complete long-list, which a jury narrowed down from 117 submissions, is as follows:

Andre Alexis - “Days of Moonlight,” published by Coach House Books

Margaret Atwood - “The Testaments,” published by McClelland & Stewart

David Bezmozgis - “Immigrant City,” published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd

Michael Christie - “Greenwood,” published by McClelland & Stewart

Megan Gail Coles - “Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club,” published by House of Anansi Press

Michael Crummey - “The Innocents,” published by Doubleday Canada

Adam Foulds - “Dream Sequence,” published by Biblioasis

K.D. Miller - “Late Breaking,” published by Biblioasis

Alix Ohlin - “Dual Citizens,” published by House of Anansi Press

Steven Price - “Lampedusa,” published by McClelland & Stewart

Zalika Reid-Benta - “Frying Plantain,” published by Astoria, an imprint of House of Anansi Press

Ian Williams - “Reproduction,” published by Random House Canada

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram