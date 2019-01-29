English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Margot Robbie's Trainer Reveals Secret to Her Figure
Higgins claims eating breakfast is overrated and believes intermittent fasting - where you only eat for an eight-hour window every day - is the secret to losing weight.
Margot Robbie arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "I, Tonya" at the Egyptian Theatre on December 5, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actress Margot Robbie's personal trainer David Higgins has revealed how she maintains her incredible figure.
Higgins claims eating breakfast is overrated and believes intermittent fasting - where you only eat for an eight-hour window every day - is the secret to losing weight, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Sometimes you don't need to have breakfast," the fitness expert, whose other clients include Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, told Insider.
Higgins went on: "The whole ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day' thing is a 1940s marketing campaign to sell eggs. That's what we have all been raised to believe."
He then praised the fasting method, which centres around not eating for 16 hours of the day. For many people, this means skipping breakfast, eating lunch at noon and having your final meal at 8 p.m.
Higgins said: "You are not going to be consuming as much because you don't have the time to consume it. But then you also do allow your body that time to recover and digest and not have to overwork with your metabolism."
