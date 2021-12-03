Maria Sharapova's Red Carpet Look From British Fashion Awards is Peek Into Future of Fashion

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova made her red carpet appearance at the British Fashion Awards making a strong statement on sustainability and recycling plastic waste. The former World No.1 was seen in a custom Iris van Herpen gown which was created from recycled water bottles.

The Mimesis dress worn by Sharapova was created by Herpen in collaboration with French mineral water company Evian. Around 72% of the material used in the dress was from recycled Evian plastic bottles.

Sharapova’s red carpet appearance is quite surely a peek into the possible future of fashion which seems to be conscious of the plastic waste that is burdening the planet. Mimesis encapsulated the oceanic themes as the dress comes with hundreds of reflective laser-cut petals made from recycled bottles which were then stitched onto gossamer-light silk.

A video shared by Evian on Instagram took the viewers to behind the scenes of the making of the futuristic haute couture. Evian described the dress in the caption as, “The ‘Mimesis’ dress is the first, one-of-a-kind custom couture dress made from a specially created material produced using recycled Evian plastic bottles (PET). Thanks to Iris Van Herpen for this amazing creation, marking a new milestone in our journey to innovate with cutting edge sustainable design solutions.”

The 3-D printed dress was created with 28% of the material being silk, but the other 72% came from recycled plastic from bottles that were not up to traditional recycling standards. In her Instagram caption, Sharapova revealed, “One year in the making, with fabric sourced from hundreds of recycled Evian Water bottles, 800 plus hours of handwork by Iris Van Herpen and team. Incredible to see the hard work come alive.”

