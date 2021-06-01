Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Hollywood Icon

Legendary actress Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926 in the United States as Norma Jeane Mortenson. Marilyn, who continues to be one of the most celebrated actresses, popular culture icon and sex symbol till date, undoubtedly lived a life filled with tremendous ups and downs. The actress won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her role in Some Like It Hot. She passed away at the young age of 36 on August 4, 1962.

On the occasion of her birth anniversary here is a look at some of the interesting facts about her:

She made her debut as an actress in 1947. She played the role of a waitress named Evie in one scene in the movie titled Dangerous Years.

In her entire career, she made 31 films, out of which she completed 30 but ‘Something’s Got to Give’ remained unfinished due to her demise.

Her last film was The Misfits which was written by her then-husband playwright Arthur Miller.

In 1956, Marilyn started her own motion picture company and named it Marilyn Monroe Productions. Her brand produced movies including, ‘The Prince and the Showgirl’ and ‘Bus Stop’.

Marilyn had a tough time learning lines and it took her as many as 60 takes to deliver, “It’s me, Sugar", in Some Like It Hot.

At the Golden Globes Awards in 1962 she was named female World Film Favourite.

Marilyn got married thrice.

Marilyn’s unforgettable ‘skirt scene’ from the Seven Year Itch became one of the most iconic movie scenes. However, due to this scene she sought a divorce from her second husband Joe DiMaggio, who had stormed off the sets as he thought the scene was “exhibitionist”.

She was fond of reading and had more than 400 books in her personal library.

Marilyn took a break from films so that she could learn the craft of acting. In order to do so she moved to New York City for studying under Lee Strasberg at his Actors’ Studio.

She passed away in her sleep at her California residence.

