Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mark Ruffalo Spends Quality Time with Pet Cat Biscotti, Watch Video

Mark Ruffalo shares an adorable cat video on social media. Seen yet?

Trending Desk

Updated:June 23, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mark Ruffalo Spends Quality Time with Pet Cat Biscotti, Watch Video
Mark Ruffalo (R)

If you have ever taken care of a cat, you would completely agree to the statement that they are one of the most adorable creatures out there.

And it is not just us who feel this way. Seems like Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has similar thoughts. He validated the same with a recent video on his Instagram page, where The Hulk can be seen trying to capture the video of his pet cat, who refuses to sit still.

“Spending quality time with one of my new friends, Biscotti,” Mark captioned the video.

As he says, “Hi Biscotti,” the feline can be seen twirling around as if it wishes to play around. The video has received around 9 lakh views within a day, with a number of adorable comments. A user wrote, “Omg little Biscotti is the cutest thing I’ve seen today! Glad he has found his new home!” while someone even called it a “Hulk Cat.”

Biscotti is the newest feline friend of the Spotlight actor. However, it has not been clarified if he has adopted the kitten yet.

This is not the first cat that he has been with. He is already a pet father to cats Felix and Inky. He has also shared posts with them in the past on days like International Cat Day and US National Pet Day.

View this post on Instagram

#NationalPetDay is every day in our household🐱

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading