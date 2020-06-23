Mark Ruffalo Spends Quality Time with Pet Cat Biscotti, Watch Video

If you have ever taken care of a cat, you would completely agree to the statement that they are one of the most adorable creatures out there.

And it is not just us who feel this way. Seems like Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has similar thoughts. He validated the same with a recent video on his Instagram page, where The Hulk can be seen trying to capture the video of his pet cat, who refuses to sit still.

“Spending quality time with one of my new friends, Biscotti,” Mark captioned the video.

As he says, “Hi Biscotti,” the feline can be seen twirling around as if it wishes to play around. The video has received around 9 lakh views within a day, with a number of adorable comments. A user wrote, “Omg little Biscotti is the cutest thing I’ve seen today! Glad he has found his new home!” while someone even called it a “Hulk Cat.”

Biscotti is the newest feline friend of the Spotlight actor. However, it has not been clarified if he has adopted the kitten yet.

This is not the first cat that he has been with. He is already a pet father to cats Felix and Inky. He has also shared posts with them in the past on days like International Cat Day and US National Pet Day.

