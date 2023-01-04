Mark Tully's Memoir And More: 7 Highly-Anticipated Books Of 2023

In this fast-paced world, reading books is one of the best ways to spend time. Books take readers to a whole new world within the four walls. Are you a bibliophile? If yes, then the next year holds some exciting releases to add to your library. We have listed down some of the most anticipated Indian books, from memoirs to fiction, in the upcoming year. Take a look:

History’s Angel by Anjum Hasan

Anjum Hasan began her career with a collection of poems. Her second novel Neti was shortlisted for The Hindu Best Fiction Award, while her short story collection Difficult Pleasures was shortlisted for The Hindu Literary Prize. In 2023, she is set to publish a novel set in Delhi.

A Lucky Man: The Memoirs of a Radio-wala by Mark Tully

Renowned BBC journalist Mark Tully will publish his memoirs in 2023. The Padma Shri awardee’s book is expected to figure influential people like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Mujibur Rehman, and more.

The Life and Death of a Coffee Baron: The VG Siddhartha Story by Kingshuk Nag

In 2019 the sudden disappearance of V Siddhartha, who was the founder of India’s largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, took the entire nation by shock. It was 36 hours after his disappearance that his body was recovered in Karnataka’s Netravati river. The 60-year-old had left a note for his employees revealing that he was in massive debt. In this upcoming book, journalist Kingshuk Nag will shed light on the rise of V Siddhartha’s coffee chain and what eventually led to his downfall and death.

Once Upon a Climate Change by Bijal Vachharajani

When Bijal Vachharajani is not reading a children’s book, she is creating one. Known for rallying for environmental safety with her work, her upcoming book also talks about climate change.

An Unknown Indian by Neha Dixit

Authored by journalist Neha Dixit, An Unknown India chronicles the life of a Muslim woman who changes cities and jobs to meet her daily needs. The book is touted to outline the multiple facets of a woman’s identity in the country.

Assassin by KR Meera

Assassin is the translation of the Malayalam book by J Devika. It is a literary thriller set against the backdrop of post-Independence India, it explores the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The book explores sensitive topics like identity crisis, gender, and power.

City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarhby Zeyad Masroor Khan

Journalist Zeyad Masroor Khan, who has worked with prominent news agencies and has written on politics, crime, and culture, traces the trauma of enduring injustice in this book.

