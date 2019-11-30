Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mark Twain Birth Anniversary: Interesting Quotes by the American Writer

On his 184th birth anniversary, here are some thought-provoking quotes by the famous American writer Mark Twain.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mark Twain Birth Anniversary: Interesting Quotes by the American Writer
Mark Twain was an American writer and humorist

Samuel Langhorne Clemens, famously known by his pen name Mark Twain, is considered to be one of the greatest writers and humorist the world has ever seen. He was raised in Hannibal, in Missouri, USA, and the place went on to provide the setting for his novels Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

Interestingly, this famous writer left school at a young age, when he was just in the fifth grade, and then found a job as a printer’s apprentice. He worked as a typesetter and soon began writing articles and humorous sketches for the Hannibal Journal.

Another interesting factor about his life was its coincidence with the Halley’s Comet. Twain was born two weeks after Halley's Comet's closest approach in 1835. In the year 1909, Twain had said, “I came in with Halley's Comet in 1835. It is coming again next year, and I expect to go out with it. It will be the greatest disappointment of my life if I don't go out with Halley's Comet.” And this prediction was eerily accurate. He died just one day after the comet's closest approach to Earth.

On his 184th birth anniversary, here are some thought-provoking quotes by the famous writer.

-- A man's character may be learned from the adjectives which he habitually uses in conversation.

-- A person who won't read has no advantage over one who can't read.

-- Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.

-- Get your facts first, and then you can distort them as you please.

-- The most interesting information comes from children, for they tell all they know and then stop.

-- It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.

-- If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything.

-- The finest clothing made is a person's own skin, but, of course, society demands something more than this.

-- Ideally, a book would have no order to it, and the reader would have to discover his own.

-- The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram