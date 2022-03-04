Marriage to Buying New House, Avoid These Things During Holshatak

The period of Holshatak starts on March 10 this year and remains until Holika Dahan, which falls on March 17. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that no auspicious work should be done during the 8 days of Holashtak.

According to astrological beliefs, from the eighth of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Phalguna to the full moon (Phalguna Purnima), 8 planets — Sun, Moon, Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, and Rahu — are furious. Due to the fiery presence of these planets, there can be a negative effect on the auspicious works.

Here is a list of work, which is prohibited during Holashtak.

In Holashtak, 16 rites, including marriage, shaving, naming, and engagement, should never be performed.

Do not start the construction of a new house or enter the house on any day between Falgun Shukla Ashtami to Poornima.

It is advisable to avoid buying a new house, vehicle, plot or other property during the days of Holashtak.

No yagya, havan etc. should be done during the time of Holashtak. It can be done after or before Holi.

According to astrological beliefs, job change should be avoided during the time of Holashtak. If you want to join a new job, do it before or after Holashtak. If it is very necessary, based on the horoscope, one can take the advice of an astrologer.

Avoid starting any new business during the time of Holashtak. The planets are angry during this time. Due to the ferocity of the planets, there is a fear of loss in business.

During the time of Holashtak, you can do bhajans, kirtans, and worship recitations of God. There is no restriction for them. On the advice of an astrologer, you can take measures for the peace of your fiery planets.

