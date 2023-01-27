Masaba Celebrates the Union of Tradition and Freedom in Her Barfi Pink Bridal Lehenga

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta celebrated her marriage to lawyer-actor Satyadeep Misra in a stunning bridal lehenga. The wedding was an intimate and private affair which was solemnised in the presence of immediate family.

Masaba, who looked beautiful as a bride, wore a custom House of Masaba #RaniCore lehenga. Each and every piece from her bridal look resonated with Masaba’s charming and fierce personality. Weaving her love for art, Masaba’s wedding ensemble was definitely a ‘art is where the heart is’ moment.

Inspired by artist Manjit Bawa’s paintings, Masaba who posted an image of her standing next to one of his paintings, took to instagram and wrote how his work inspired her bridal line, she said, “Shringar’ - A marriage is a celebration of stability,movement & balance..much like life and Manjit Bawa’s work which has had a huge impact in my life … and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line.”

Looking radiant in the pink and lime green combination, an unconventional palette inspiration for future brides to be, the barfi pink ‘paan patti’ lehenga was paired with two dupattas. The lime green dupatta with the wallflower print featured a sequinned border and the rani pink dupatta that was draped on the left side shoulder was embellished with open hearts.

The highlight of this state-of-art lehenga was the custom border that featured the first ever Masaba motif - the palm and the chidiya. Iconic prints that celebrate Masaba’s ethos were beautifully embroidered in gold on the borders of the lehenga. Describing the thought behind the prints, Masaba added, “The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif - ‘the palm’ & the ‘chidiya’ which celebrates the union of tradition and freedom. A sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts and voice their thoughts freely.”

Masaba enhanced her bridal look with some of her mother’s Neena Gupta’s jewellery. Thus adding royalty to her overall look. With her hair neatly tied into a bun, Masaba included hair accessories which included bejewelled motifs. “I wanted a customised ‘Chand Taara’ inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy - the protector and giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise. We are driven by nature and energised by it. May we never forget that,” said Masaba.

Complementing his beautiful bride, Satyadeep exuded royalty in a custom House of Masaba barfi pink kurta and pajama set paired with a bandi. The dreamy pictures of the couple were captured by Stories by Joseph Radhik, which has become a household name in celebrity wedding photography. Neena Gupta, who looked happy and radiant in a House of Masaba ensemble, posted a picture of her and her daughter on Instagram. Sharing her happiness, she wrote: “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends.”

