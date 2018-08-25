GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena Announce Separation; See Her Heartlfelt Open Letter

The 29-year-old daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards stated that the decision had been taken mutually by the couple, after speaking to their families and professionals.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena Announce Separation; See Her Heartlfelt Open Letter
A file photo of designer Masaba Gupta with Madhu Mantena.
Loading...
Ace designer Masaba Mantena, nee Gupta, took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that she and her husband, film producer Madhu Mantena, are taking a trial separation




The 29-year-old daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards stated that the decision had been taken mutually by the couple, after speaking to their families and professionals.

"Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'."

Masaba also asked people to respect their privacy, including their friends.

"We also want to say that this is a tough time for us and we want to really protect our privacy at this time. We still hope to find reconciliation in our individual paths and dreams and hence this privacy is important for us now. We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us. All we can say to each of them is give us time and give us love when we reach out to you. We now need a lot of it."

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...