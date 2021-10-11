Masaba Gupta Redefines Fashion in a Hot Black Swimsuit, See Pics

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” is the ideology renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta swears by. The founder of the designer label House of Masaba was recently bitten by the travel bug. Masaba accompanied her BFF, stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani to take a holiday in Rajasthan. Camped at a luxury resort situated at the foot of Aravalli Hill, Masaba is making the most of her sojourn and also making her fans a tad bit jealous.

The designer, who has been relentlessly inspiring people with her fitness journey in the recent past, never shies to show off the results of her hard work and devotion towards her body and lifestyle. Now, “before seasons change,” Masaba decided to bid the summer days goodbye in style. The diva, clad in a black swimsuit that came with a plunging neckline, is seen chilling by the poolside.

She left her curly tresses open while chilling on the reclining chair. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings which were in a star shape. Masaba always pulls off her sophisticated style with her sartorial choices. Masaba has definitely curated her swimwear wardrobe with an aesthetic touch, which is perfect for swimming parties or a summer beach outing.

Masaba never fails to set major goals for fashion and travel enthusiasts from exotic tropical landscapes. In November last year, she filled up her Instagram page with lovely snippets from her Maldives getaway. She was seen sporting a green bikini and dark sunnies.

In another throwback, she sported a yellow bikini teamed with a pair of chunky earrings.

Last year, Masaba made her acting debut with a semi-biographical web series titled Masaba Masaba.

