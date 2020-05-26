Masaba Gupta Shares Lesson by Mom Neena Gupta with Childhood Pics, See Here

Designer Masaba Gupta, on Monday, posted childhood images on her social media. Sharing the pictures, she also gave away an important lesson given to her by mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta.

Masaba’s Instagram upload consists of two cute pictures. Tagging her mom, she stated that since childhood her mother always imbibed in her that no work should be considered small.

While one of the pictures has little Masaba glamming up with a tiara on her head, another one shows her busy with a broomstick.

The post was captioned as, “@neena_gupta used to tell me all the time - Koi kaam chhota nahin hota Na toh ‘Glamour’ wala na ghar ki safai wall (No job is small, whether it includes a glamorous one or of cleaning the house)”

Both, Masaba and Neena have spoken about each other’s importance in their lives at several interviews. They have actively supported each other through hardships and individual endeavours.

While, in quarantine, Masaba and Neena are far from each other, they do appear on each other’s social media handles.

On Mother’s Day, Masaba shared another photograph from her childhood album and this time the Badhaai Ho actress also featured in it.

“Happy Mother’s Day @neena_gupta - even though you said ‘haan bada boring hai yeh Mother’s Day’ , when I called to wish you,” she wrote in caption.

