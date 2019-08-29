Take the pledge to vote

Masaba Gupta Shares Throwback Pic with Mother Neena, Her Amazing Caption Wins Hearts

In the picture one can see a toddler Masaba lying peaceful on mummy Neena's lap.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
Masaba Gupta Shares Throwback Pic with Mother Neena, Her Amazing Caption Wins Hearts
Neena and Masaba Gupta.
Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta went down memory lane as she shared an adorable throwback picture with her mother Neena Gupta and fans love it. Masaba took to her Instagram story to share a moment from her childhood and the caption reads, "Damn! I look like I saw the devil" and she made a spectacular comeback by adding, "Looking cute mom."

In the picture one can see a toddler Masaba lying peaceful on mummy Neena's lap. Masaba, who owes the fashion label, House of Masaba, is the daughter of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. Neena and Viv Richards were in a relationship for eightheen years.

Way back in February, the National Award winning actress spoke about how she suffered as an actress due to her public image.

"I suffered as an actress because of my public image. So I think it is important to maintain a certain image in the public eye to get roles in cinema," the 60-year-old said in an interactive session with actor Rajit Kapur during Act Fest.

"I had a child out of wedlock and that proved me as a strong headed woman which I am; but back then, a strong woman can only play a vamp! So I ended up playing mostly negative roles in films," she added.

In an earlier interview to IANS, the veteran actress, who had made a celebratory comeback with Badhaai Ho, spoke about her struggle as a single mother.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
