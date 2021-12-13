Masaba Gupta Shows How Traditional Sarees can be Draped in Refreshing and Modern Styles

Fashion designer and model Masaba Gupta is giving us her take on neo-saree fashion with her latest post on Instagram. Daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta wore one of the sarees from her own House of Masaba line and showed us how one can always be creative with a nine metre drape.

The 32-year-old wore a blue crinkle got a saree which she paired with a halter neck blouse and a full-sleeve length shrug. Masaba’s saree added a refreshing spin to the ethnic wardrobe with the gorgeous blue got a embroidered crinkle palla crepe saree. The saree also featured the signature House of Masaba print of blooming pillar foil, which were printed across the pleats. The saree comes with a blue mirror embroidered unstitched blouse piece in crepe fabric as shown on the website of House of Masaba. Adding a dramatic touch to the look, Masaba wore a stroke of blue eyeliner and added a pink blush on her cheeks. The designer accessorised her look with bold kundan drop earrings, and tied her hair in a neat bun

Masaba’s saree is priced at Rs 22,000 and comes with a blouse piece which can be customised into various modern designs like a wedge-shaped neckline with cap sleeves and tie-up Dori style back, adorned with tassels.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Masaba mentioned in the caption, “Sari season, at House of Masaba. Now online.” Complimenting Masaba’s attire, Nimishift commented “Ma’am that blouse though. So fire.” Designer Nikhil Rishi Mehra commented, “How stunning. Love love that colour.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXStUoFB0A6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Masaba’s latest saree collection was also worn by Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji during the promotions of her recent movie Bunty aur Babli 2. For one of her public appearances, Rani chose to wear House of Masaba’s Spark in the Dark saree. The raw silk saree in bottle green colour came with bright red floral patterns.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWZ2h-Jowl-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Does Masaba’s take on traditional saree inspire you?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.