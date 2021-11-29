Masaba Gupta Wishes Boyfriend Satyadeep Misra on his Birthday With an Endearing Instagram Post

Fashion designer and model Masaba Gupta shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to mark the birthday of her partner, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer shared a series of pictures of her boyfriend in her latest post on the social media platform. The series of pictures featured Satyadeep in some candid moments, while in others he struck a pose on Masaba’s request. Masaba accompanied the pictures with an endearing note which read, “Happy Birthday to our fountain of youth, asker of questions and most importantly my exit from the sometimes tedious world I belong to. Here are some awfully wonderful photos I’ve taken of you and/or made you pose for.”

Replying to Masaba’s post, Satyadeep commented with a kiss as he wrote, “mwaaaah.”

Masaba’s friends from the entertainment industry also joined her in wishing the actor on his birthday. Author and sister of actress Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt commented under Masaba’s post, “Happy Birthday Satyadeep Misra. May you always be fabulous company at parties.” Adding to Masaba’s caption, actress Sayani Gupta commented, “And the owner of all nice things and great playlists.”

Some of the other Bollywood celebrities who commented their birthday wishes for Satyadeep included casting director Shanoo Sharma, actress Kubbra Sait and filmmaker Karan Boolani. Television personality Maria Goretti commented, “Happiest birthday Sattu, have a wonderful blessed beautiful year, much love and lots of Masaba.” Celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini agreed with Masaba’s caption as she commented “Happiest Birthday Sattu. Masaba is right, you do look like you have the youth thing mastered. Have a most wonderful day and year ahead.”

Earlier this month, Satyadeep had dedicated a Reel to his girlfriend as she turned 32. The actor had tested positive for Covid-19 on Masaba’s birthday and hence he posted a Reel to wish her a happy birthday. The video featured some unseen pictures of the fashion designer and the protagonist of Netflix drama Masaba Masaba. Satyadeep’s caption for the Reel read, “because it’s your birthday. because I tested positive (again!) for COVID this morning. because I’ve only seen your face via WhatsApp video all day. because I have all the time in the world to figure out how to make a reel, while I self isolate. Happy birthday Masaba Gupta. Have the most amazing year. Loads of love.”

