Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Masaba Stuns In Neon Bikini On Magazine Cover: We're New Age Barbies With Scars, Chubby Thighs

Masaba Gupta sends across a strong message about self-love as she poses in a neon green bikini on a magazine cover.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Masaba Stuns In Neon Bikini On Magazine Cover: We're New Age Barbies With Scars, Chubby Thighs
Masaba Gupta sends across a strong message about self-love as she poses in a neon green bikini on a magazine cover.

Masaba advocates for body positivity, confidence and self-love as she poses in bikini on her latest magazine cover. The ace fashion designer took to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine with her followers.

Sharing her picture, in which she stuns in a neon bikini, Masaba wrote, "This was fun. Shot in a cool 30 minutes. Put on some blush,a little lipstick & my swimsuit with freshly washed hair. No fuss. The year is 2020. Remember when we all felt like we could never be on the cover of a fashion magazine cos we just didn’t ‘fit’ the bill. Guess what? This is the new rule. The only rule. Be yourself. Love yourself. SHOW yourself. The year is 2020 ladies. We’re the new age Barbie’s with our scars & chubby thighs and all. And it feels gooooood." (sic)

Masaba never shies away from speaking her mind, she is also someone who celebrates the true essence of a person going beyond shapes, sizes and color. Even on her latest magazine cover with Cosmopolitan, Masaba sends across a strong message about self-love.

In the issue, the fashion designer has spoken about acceptance, body positivity, joy and inspiration, with a revelation about how she hated her body, believing that she wasn’t capable of being loved by a man. Well, Masaba’s journey to discovering her true self is surely an interesting tale, but more so, it’s her striking and bold avatar on the cover that does all the required talking.

On the professional front, Masaba will be making her acting debut with a show called Masaba Masaba on Netflix.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading