Masaba Stuns In Neon Bikini On Magazine Cover: We're New Age Barbies With Scars, Chubby Thighs

Masaba advocates for body positivity, confidence and self-love as she poses in bikini on her latest magazine cover. The ace fashion designer took to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine with her followers.

Sharing her picture, in which she stuns in a neon bikini, Masaba wrote, "This was fun. Shot in a cool 30 minutes. Put on some blush,a little lipstick & my swimsuit with freshly washed hair. No fuss. The year is 2020. Remember when we all felt like we could never be on the cover of a fashion magazine cos we just didn’t ‘fit’ the bill. Guess what? This is the new rule. The only rule. Be yourself. Love yourself. SHOW yourself. The year is 2020 ladies. We’re the new age Barbie’s with our scars & chubby thighs and all. And it feels gooooood." (sic)

Masaba never shies away from speaking her mind, she is also someone who celebrates the true essence of a person going beyond shapes, sizes and color. Even on her latest magazine cover with Cosmopolitan, Masaba sends across a strong message about self-love.

In the issue, the fashion designer has spoken about acceptance, body positivity, joy and inspiration, with a revelation about how she hated her body, believing that she wasn’t capable of being loved by a man. Well, Masaba’s journey to discovering her true self is surely an interesting tale, but more so, it’s her striking and bold avatar on the cover that does all the required talking.

On the professional front, Masaba will be making her acting debut with a show called Masaba Masaba on Netflix.