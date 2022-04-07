Masala Vada: This Easy-Peasy Recipe is a Must-Try

Masala vada and hot sambar are inseparable. You can never go wrong with this. But this doesn’t mean we are asking you to relish masala vada only with sambar. YOu can try it with a variety of dips too. After all, who doesn’t want a plate full of masala vada on a fine Sunday morning served with their favourite dip? Relatable, did we hear?

Well in that case we have a recipe for you. And, if you have not tried making this dish at home till now, we will tell you the easiest way to do so

Ingredients for making Masala Vada

Urad dal - 2 cups

Onion finely chopped - 2

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Black pepper powder - 1/2 tsp

Green chilli finely chopped - 1

Green coriander chopped - 1 tsp

Curry leaves - 5-6

Oil - 1 cup

Salt - as per taste

How to make Masala Vada

To make masala vada, first, take urad dal and clean it thoroughly and soak it in water for 4-5 hours.

After the stipulated time, filter the water and grind them finely with the help of a mixer.

Take out the paste in a bowl and keep it aside.

After this, add finely chopped onion, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, chopped curry leaves and 1 tablespoon of green coriander and mix it well and prepare a paste.

Now, take a pan and put oil in it. And, keep it to heat on medium flame.

During this, give it the shape of a vada .

When the oil becomes hot, put it in a pan and deep fry them until they become golden in colour from both the sides

Your delicious masala vada for breakfast is ready. Serve it hot with sambhar or coconut chutney or any of your favourite dips that you like.

South Indian dishes are our go-to choice for breakfast. Be it a plate of masala dosa, idli or uttapam, this particular cuisine has a lot to offer. Best part? They are healthy and light on the stomach.

