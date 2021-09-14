Masik Durga Ashtami 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

The Masik Durga Ashtami, which is dedicated to goddess Durga, is celebrated with a day-long worship of Maa Durga on the Shukla paksha ashtami. Devotees observe fast and the puja takes place in the evening. It is believed that devotees who observe the fast and worship the goddess on this day, are blessed with peace, wealth, and happiness.

The Goddess erases all sufferings from their lives and blesses the family with happiness. Durga Ashtami Vrat is observed with complete devotion across the country, but the festival is mainly celebrated in the northern and western regions of India. In some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Durga Ashtami is known as ‘Bathukamma Panduga’. Durga Ashtami Vrat is of a significant observance for the followers of Hinduism.

Date, Tithi of Durga Ashtami 2021 in September

The Masik Durga Ashtami, according to the Hindu calendar, will fall in the month of Bhadrapada on Tuesday, that is, September 14. The Panchang states that the Ashtami Tithi Timing is from 3:11 pm on September 13 to 1:09 pm on September 14.

Puja Vidhi of Durga Ashtami 2021

Devotees get up early in the morning, have a bath, and arrange the altar with Maa Durga’s picture or idol. Light a large lamp in front of the Akhand Jyoti altar. Maha Gauri is offered flowers, fruits, and coconut along with other things. During the aarti, other activities include the ringing of bells, and blowing the conch. These are some of the widely practiced methods to appease Maha Gauri. On this day, barley is seeded in earthen pots, it is considered as a symbol of wealth.

The house is not left empty on this day and devotees observe fast from sunrise until evening. Just in case an individual is not medically fit to do the same, they can consume fruits and milk. After the morning aarti, the puja is conducted in the evening once again. And the fast is completed after sunset.

