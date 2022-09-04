Masik Durga Ashtami Vrat September 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Masik Durga Ashtami vrat is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Also known as Virashtami, it is observed on the Ashtami tithi in the Shukla paksha of every month of the Hindu Lunar calendar. This month the holy occasion falls on September 4. Its Tithi will begin at 12:28 PM on September 3 and come to an end at 10:39 AM on September 4. The day holds great importance for the Hindu culture. To know about the details and significance of the Durga Ashtami Vrat, read on.

Durga Ashtami Vrat: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will fall between 4:30 AM and 5:15 AM whereas the Abhijit Muhurt will be between 11:55 AM to 12:45 PM on September 4. Meanwhile, Godhuli Muhurt is going to take effect from 6:27 PM to 6:51 PM and Vijaya Muhurt will be appearing between 2:26 PM and 3:17 PM.

Durga Ashtami Vrat: Puja Vidhi

People wake up early in the morning to take a bath. Following this, they offer flowers, Chandan and dhoop to the idol of the Goddess. Naivedya or prasad is also prepared and offered to the deity. Fasting is one of the main rituals of Durga Ashtami. People observing fast on this do not eat or drink anything other than milk and fruits. However, some devotees do not even drink water during the vrat.

Devotees chant mantras and perform Durga Chalisa. They read, Durga Ashtami Vrat Katha at the end of the puja. Providing food and Dakshina to Brahmins is also part of the rituals for the occasion.

Durga Ashtami Vrat: Significance

Durga Ashtami Vrat is observed by the devotees for spiritual growth and the blessings of Maa Durga. According to Hindu mythology, people fasting Durga Ashtami Vrat with utmost dedication acquire happiness, good fortune, and prosperity.

