Masik Shivaratri 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras and Significance in November

Shivaratri is the auspicious festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. It is observed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight or the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of every month. However, the most significant Shivaratri is the one that falls during Magha month which is known as Maha Shivaratri. Shivaratri literally means the Night of Shiva and hence, the day is dedicated to the Supreme Lord of the universe.

In November, Masik Shivaratri will fall on November 3 and the day will be Wednesday. The devotees observe a day-long fast to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

MASIK SHIVARATRI DATE AND TITHI IN NOVEMBER 2021:

The Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Kartika month will be marked on November 3. The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 09:02 AM on Nov 03 and will prevail till 06:03 AM on November 04. The auspicious muhurat to perform Lord Shiva puja will fall between 11:39 PM, November 3 to 12:31 AM, November 4.

MASIK SHIVARATRI VRAT VIDHI:

The devotees begin their day with a bath in the early morning and perform the Shivalinga Panchamrit abhishek. Devotees offer gangajal, milk, curds, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric powder, rose water, and bel leaves on Shivalinga.

The devotees fast throughout the day and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. The main Shiva Puja is conducted during Nishita Kaal i.e, midnight and fruits are offered as Bhog to Lord Shiva. The vrat is broken on the next day of Shivaratri after consuming the prasad.

MASIK SIVARATRI MANTRA:

Devotees chant Om Namah Shivay during the fast.

SIGNIFICANCE OF MASIK SHIVARATRI:

Masik Shivratri is quite significant for Hindus as it is believed to bless the devotees with divine power to deal with the two natural forces “Tamas guna” and “Rajas guna” that create hindrances in a person’s success. It is also said that observing Mashik Shivratri Vrat is equal to or even more auspicious than conducting the vigorous Ashwamedha Yagna.

