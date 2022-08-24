Masik Shivaratri 2022: History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Masik Shivaratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha every month. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Linga on the eve of Maha Shivaratri. The Shiva Linga was first worshipped by Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Shivaratri is the festival to celebrate the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. This day is celebrated once every month and Maha Shivaratri is celebrated once a year.

While January 1 is considered as the new year according to the English calendar, Maha Shivaratri also marks the new year for devotees of Lord Shiva. This year, Maha Shivaratri was on March 1 in the Falgun month according to the Hindu calendar.

Devotees can start observing Masik Shivaratri starting from Maha Shivaratri and then doing a fast every month on the Krishna Chaturdashi. They believe that by observing a fast, the grace of Lord Shiva showers upon them and they accomplish difficult and impossible tasks. Devotees need to stay up in the night and worship Lord Shiva at midnight to impress him and receive his blessings.

Unmarried women observe fast on this day to get married and pray for a suitable husband. Married women observe the fast to maintain peace ans love in the marriage.

Puja Vidhi and Samagri

The Puja samagri or items needed for the Masik Shivaratri Puja are flowers, fruits, curd, desi ghee, honey, Ganga water and bel leaves.

Wake up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after a bath. Light a lamp in the temple of the house. Pray to Lord Shiva and Parvathi’s idols or image. Pray with the “Om Namah Shivay” chants. Offer the prasad to Lord Shiva and offer to people.

Shubh Muhurat

Bhadrapada Masik Shivaratri will fall on Thursday, August 25. The exact muhurat is from 10:37 AM, August 25, to 12:23 PM, August 26.

