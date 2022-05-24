Masik Shivaratri 2022: Know Muhurat Date, Time and Significance

Shivratri holds great significance among the devotees of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha every month. Astrologer Dr Ganesh Mishra from Puri tells the date and puja muhurta of Masik Shivratri.

According to the Masik Shivratri 2022 tithi panchang, the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month starts at 01:09 pm on Saturday, May 28, and remains until 02:54 pm on Sunday, May 29. On the basis of Udayatithi, the devotees can start observing fast and worship the lord on 28 May.

Masik Shivratri 2022 Puja Muhurta

The auspicious time to worship Shiva for the Masik Shivratri of Jyeshtha month starts at 11.58 pm and remains until 12.39 pm. The duration to worship on the night of Monthly Shivaratri is 41 minutes.

On this day, the Shobhan Yoga starts in the morning and lasts until 10.23 pm. Shobhan Yoga is important especially to carry out auspicious works. On this day, Rahu Kaal starts at 08:52 am and remains until 10.35 am. However, Rahu Kaal is considered negligible in the worship of Lord Shiva.

Monthly Shivaratri Puja

On the holy day of Shivratri, Lord Shiva is worshipped with Bel leaves, cannabis, Dhatura, Shami leaves, Madar flowers, Gangajal, Cow’s milk, Akshat, white sugar, flowers, fruits, honey, etc. Devotees who are observing fast must listen to or read the Masik Shivratri fasting story.

