Masik Shivaratri in June 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Every month, the 14th day of the waning lunar phase or the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi is observed as Masik Shivaratri. The festival has a great religious significance as it marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Shiva represents ‘Purusha’ (mindfulness) while Shakti or Parvati symbolizes ‘Prakriti’ (Nature). In the Hindu month of Jyestha, in the year2077-78 of the Vikrama Samvata, Masik Shivaratri will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 8. The devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast on this day to seek blessings. It is believed that Masik Shivaratri helps in accomplishing the impossible and difficult task.

Masik Shivaratri date and tithi in June 2021:

The Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Jyeshtha month this year falls on June 8. The auspicious muhurat to perform the Shiva puja will prevail between 12.00 am and 12:40 am on June 9.

Masik Shivaratri Vrat vidhi:

The Masik Shivaratri puja starts by venerating Lord Shiva’s idol or Lingam. Devotees then perform the abhishek with gangajal, milk, curd, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric powder, rose water, and bel leaves. After the puja is done, Shiva Aarti or hymns are sung by blowing a conch and ringing bells. The Shivaratri puja is concluded after prasad is distributed.

The fast is observed throughout the day and the puja is done at midnight, which is known also known as Nishita Kaal. The fast can be concluded by doing parana the next morning. Devotees also offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and Parvati on this day.

Significance of Masik Shivaratri:

Masik Shivratri has religious significance for Hindus as fasting on this day is believed to bless one’s soul with salvation or Moksha.

