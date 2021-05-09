Masik Shivaratri in May 2021: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Day

Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of every month is observed as Masik Shivratri. The word Masik means ‘monthly’ and Shivratri means the ‘night of Lord Shiva’, which marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. According to Indian mythology, Lord Shiva took the form of Linga for the first time on the midnight of Maha Shivaratri which is observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Phalguna Maas.

The Shiva Linga was first worshipped by Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. As per the Hindu scripture, it is believed that observing the monthly Shivaratri fast accomplishes difficult tasks. The fast can be started from the day of Mahashivaratri. On Shivratri, Shiva Puja is performed during midnight. This month Masik Shivratri falls on May 9.

Masik Shivaratri date and tithi in May 2021:

The Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Vaisakh maas falls on May 9. The auspicious muhurat to perform the Shiva puja will take place between 11:56 pm, May 9 to 12:38 am on May 10.

Masik Shivaratri Vrat vidhi:

Devotees first venerate Lord Shiva’s idol or lingam and perform the ‘abhishek’ with Gangajal, milk, curd, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric powder, rose water, and ‘Bel’ leaves. After the puja, Shiva aarti or hymns are sung followed by blowing a conch and ringing bells. The puja is concluded by taking prasad. The fast is observed throughout the day and parana is done on the next morning. People also worship Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Parvati on this day.

Significance of Masik Shivaratri:

Masik Shivratri has religious significance for Hindus. It is said that fasting on this day blesses one’s soul with salvation or moksha. Also, as per Hindu belief, unmarried woman who observes this fast is blessed with the suitable groom and their husband’s life gets increased.

