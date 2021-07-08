Masik Shivaratri July 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Masik Shivratri is observed every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha to commemorate the day when Lord Shiva appeared in his Linga form for the first time. However, Lord Shiva first took the Linga form in the Phalguna month which is observed as Mahashivatri. It is also believed that the Maha Shivratri marks the wedding anniversary of Shiva (Purusha - mindfulness) and Parvati (Prakriti - nature).

This month, the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi will fall on July 8. Devotees of Lord Shiva also observe fast on this day to please him and seek blessings. Know about Tithi, timing, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and mantra:

Masik Shivratri Tithi and timings in July:

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 03:20 AM on July 08 and end at 05:16 AM on July 09. However, the auspicious muhurat to perform Shiva puja will prevail between 12:06 AM and 12:47 AM on July 09.

Masik Shivaratri Puja/Vrat vidhi:

Devotees start the puja by keeping Lord Shiva Idol or Shiva Linga in a copper plate on a wooden table. Then they perform ‘Abhishek’ with Gangajal, raw milk, curds, ghee, honey, vermillion, turmeric powder, rose water, datura flowers and Bilva leaves. Devotees also offer Madar (white crown flowers) and Chandan. The Shiva Chalisa, Shiva mantra and hymns are sung by blowing a Conch and ringing bells.

Those who observe Shivaratri fast avoid consuming anything till the puja is done at midnight i.e, Nishita Kaal. The fast can be ended by doing Parana the next morning. Apart from Lord Shuva, Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Parvati are also worshipped on this day.

Masik Shivaratri in July 221: Mantras to chant on this day

It is quite auspicious to chant Om Namah Shivay during the fast.

Significance of Masik Shivaratri:

Masik Shivratri has a religious significance for the Hindu community as it is believed to be one of the most auspicious days. According to beliefs, observing Masik Shivratri fast blesses one’s soul with salvation or Moksha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here