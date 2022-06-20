Massage your Scalp with These Essential Oils this Monsoon to Reduce Hairfall

Monsoon is approaching soon and the season is known to take a dig at our hair. The humidity and the moisture in the air lead to the weakening of the roots and make our hair more prone to hair fall. As much as nutrition and lifestyle impact our hair, weather plays an equal part. If you are suffering from hair fall, monsoon can prove to be worse for you. So, if you are too worried about your hair, then give the roots the nourishment they need. Oiling is one of the proven formulas to provide strength and nutrition to the roots of the hair. So, this monsoon try these hair oils to get strong lustrous hair.

Red Onion Oil

Red onion oil is gaining popularity with the advent of time for its amazing benefits. It helps in maintaining the pH level of scalp and hence, provides strength to hair. It also helps in dealing with dandruff and frizzy hair which are the most common problem people face during monsoon.

Bhringraj Oil

Ayurveda has some of the best remedies to cure the problem of hair fall. One such ingredient which has been emphasized even by our elders is Bhringraj. The goodness of Bhringraj oil helps in reducing hair thinning and even the problem of balding. Bhringraj helps in nurturing the hair follicles and stimulates hair development. The oil is also said to be beneficial for releasing stress and helps in proper blood circulation. This induces new hair to grow.

Coconut Oil

Coconut hair oil is another natural oil which stimulates hair growth and reduces hair fall. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acid and protein which helps in providing nourishment to the scalp deeply. If nutrition reaches the scalp, it makes hair strong, not just this, coconut oil is also proven to be great in dealing with frizz and dryness of hair.

Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is one of the best oils for the monsoon days. Its antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties prevent dry and itchy scalp. Lavender oil can also be mixed with other essential oils for maximum benefits.

Mustard Oil

Be it any season, mustard oil massage relaxes your mind and relieves stress. It boosts the blood circulation which helps in the flow of nutrition in the roots. Apart from this, Mustard hair oil is also a perfect fit for the monsoons due to its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

