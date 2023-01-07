MasterChef Season 7 Is Back! Let's Take A Look At The Previous 5 MasterChef Winners

MasterChef India, the most esteemed competitive cooking reality show is back with its new season. Hosted by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, the show is a competitive cooking reality show based on MasterChef Australia. The show was first premiered on 16 October, 2010. This show has always been on the chart of most watched shows in India. With the new season coming up, let’s have a sneak peek at the lives of previous winners of the show, where have they been post the win.

Abinas Nayak

Abinas Nayak is the winner of Masterchef India season 6 aired in 2020. He is currently the Co-founder and Corporate Chef of Rroshashala; a Mumbai-based one-of-a-kind cloud kitchen focused on popularising authentic Odia cuisine in India. Nayak also earned the first position in Hyderabad’s Cookery King competition. He secured the top place in Masterchef Loki Cooks Fellowship 2019, hosted by Australian Masterchef Loki Maddireddy. Nayak wishes to emerge as the chef of a Michelin restaurant. He also has 180K followers on Instagram where he shares new recipes and cooking videos.

Ripdaman Handa

Ripudaman Handa won the third season of MasterChef India season 3- Kitchen Ke Superstar. A gym instructor by profession and a cook by passion Handa was the first male winner of MasterChef India. He is based out of Mumbai and runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 subscribers. Handa, who has over 150k followers on Instagram, also participated in season 6 of the reality show Nach Baliye in 2013.

Kirti Bhoutika

Kirti Bhoutika is the winner of Masterchef India season 5. She owns a website named Sugar Plum Cakery. She also started Healthier Kolkata - a bakery offering vegan, gluten-free, and sugar- free desserts. She has 277k followers on Instagram. Her Instagram is filled with interesting recipes and food blogs.

Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria is the very first MasterChef winner from India, she was a teacher by profession. She went on to author the first official MasterChef Cookbook, Barbie- I am a Chef and Chicken from my Kitchen. A TEDX speaker, she also hosted TV shows like Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka and Kifayati Kitchen. She has 2.2M followers on Instagram and she runs popular cafes in Lucknow named Tramp Tree Cafe & Café by Default.

Shipra Khanna

Shipra Khanna won the second season of Masterchef India amid fierce competition. She has appeared on shows like Britannia Star Chef, Good Food Guide. She even hosted the show Pure Sin on the FoodFood channel. She has also authored 8 cookbooks till date and she has 4.7 million followers on Instagram

