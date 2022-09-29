Masterchef Vicky Ratnani Speaks About His Efforts To Promote Healthy Lifestyle in Children

The name Vicky Ratnani certainly conjures up memories! We all know Vicky Ratnani, who had a four-fold increase in his popularity as a result of television, thanks to programs like Vickypedia, Vicky Goes Desi, Vicky Goes Foreign, Vicky Goes Veg, and Health Manage More. Vicky was named India’s Chef of the Year at the Indian Restaurant Awards in 2015. Vicky also released Vicky Goes Veg, a vegetarian cookbook with Indian influences that is available globally. This book received a Gourmand Award for “Best Vegetarian Cookbook India” in 2016.

In latest stories, Vicky Ratnani will begin hosting “Disney Delicious” on Disney India from September 30, 2022. The program will include original and entertaining recipes that transform freshly prepared meals into delectable creations. In order to make regular meals tasty and nutrient-rich, Chef Vicky will be seen offering tips and alternatives. With inventive recipes that are simple to prepare, the program strives to encourage healthy lifestyles among children and their parents.

Checkout the promo here:

A post shared by Disney India (@disneyindia)

The format of Disney Delicious will be considerably different from the other shows he has done. Chef Vicky and Suvi, his fun and food-loving neighbour whip up the tastiest, most lip-smacking, and wonderfully nutritious meals that both kids and adults are guaranteed to like while engaging in amusing conversation. The main focus of the program is finding techniques to make cooking and eating enjoyable.

Vicy Ratnani mentions that, “The primary goal of the show is to stress on the importance of nutritional eating for children and to give the regular home-made food a healthy and tasty twist in a way to keep the child’s taste buds high”. The show according to Vicky Ratnani is also about how the attitude of someone changes the relation with the person, how the life sciences like behaviour and everything else has a lot to do with how to cook and relish a dish, look into the nutritional value of the dish, and most importantly, how the same pantry can churn out something which is different and amazing at the same time. “The more smart use of ingredients is another thing that can make the cuisine appear appetizing and tempting”, he continued.

Vicky Ratnani has strongly advocated for a progressive vegetarian diet, and Disney Delicious will once more feature a variety of dishes that are primarily vegetarian as well as two innovative non-vegetarian recipes.

Among the dishes covered in the series are:

A tart made with delicious and healthy beetroot and carrot halwa

Homemade potato sabji French toast

Tacos prepared with multigrain rotis.

Vicky Ratnani and his neighbor Suvi will make an appearance in Disney Delicious to rework classic dishes with a funny and healthy twist and prepare delicious feasts that will please the whole family, from the little ones to the elders. This kitchen was carefully designed and built by IKEA. The recipes in the episodes are all very nutrient-dense.

The brand-new show from Masterchef Vicky Ratnani will stream on Disney India’s social media platforms and YouTube channel. The five to six minute show will make its premiere on Disney India’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts, which collectively has 9 million plus subscribers.

