Matar Gobi Masala: Know The Ingredients And Recipe To Cook This Lip-Smacking Dish

Matar Gobi Masala is one of the most popular Indian recipes that almost every family cooks in the winter season. It is a delicious blend of desi spices and cauliflower and peas, which can be garnished with some lemon juice and chopped cilantro. If you are from north India, then you will be familiar with this recipe. You can relish Matar Gobi Masala with crispy parathas. So, let’s take a look at the ingredients and the recipe for the mouth-watering dish:

Matar Gobi Masala Ingredients

1 cauliflower

1 cup of peas

1 tomato

10-12 cashews (optional)

2 green chillies

1 ginger

2 tbsp green coriander leaves

½ tsp cumin

2 pinch asafoetida

¼ tsp Garam Masala

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp Kasoori Methi

Salt (as per taste)

A handful of cumin seeds

Matar Gobi Masala Recipe

To make this recipe, first chop the cauliflower into small pieces. Then, wash the chopped cauliflower with fresh water. Once done, wash the tomato and chillies, and cut them into big pieces. Now, peel the ginger and add all the ingredients to the mixer. You can also add cashews to the mixer. Grind the mixture properly until it turns into a soft paste.

Turn on the stove and heat a pan for a few seconds. Add 2 tbsp of oil to the pan and leave it on a medium flame. Add cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and the prepared paste to it. Then, stir the mixture properly until the oil starts floating on top.

After this, add cauliflower and peas to the mixture along with half a cup of water, red chilli powder, and salt. Cover the lid and let it cook for around 6-7 minutes. Make sure that the cauliflower chunks turn soft. If they don’t, then add 1-2 tablespoons of water to the mixture and stir it properly. Let it cook for a few more minutes. Lastly, add garam masala and coriander leaves to the mixture and stir it well. Voila! Matar Gobi Masala is ready to be served.

