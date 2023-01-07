Mattar Cheela to Egg Chaat; 5 Desi Recipes To Lose Weight

Shedding those extra kilos is a difficult task for most people. Getting rid of belly fat is not just a desire among people, but it is a necessity for good health. Cutting carbs, eating more protein, lifting weights, and getting more sleep are some of the actions that can promote quick weight loss. But this doesn’t mean you have to give up on your favourite food. There are a number of healthy recipes that taste great and even help in losing weight.

Some of these ingredients are easy to find or are even present at home. These recipes are easy to follow and do not take a lot of prep time.

Here are some of the delicious desi healthy recipes to try:

1. Mattar Cheela

● The peas should be boiled briefly.

● Soak the rolled oats overnight.

● Add the boiled peas, ginger, garlic, green chili, ajwain, hing, and salt to a chutney grinder. Make a paste by grinding everything.

● Now, thoroughly rinse the oats and drain the water.

● Add the pea paste to the coarsely mashed oats. Put everything in a bowl.

● Now, heat a tawa and apply desi ghee and grease it.

● Pour the batter onto the pan and cook each side until golden brown on medium to low heat.

2. Kodre Ki Khichdi

● Soak the Kodo millet for at least four to five hours and the daal for half an hour, and then wash them well.

● Kodo and daal should be cooked separately in a cooker because Kodo will take longer to cook than daal.

● Ghee should be heated in a pan.

● Jeera, bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon should be added. Meanwhile, sauté the garlic until it turns golden.

● Sauté vegetables and the onion until translucent.

● On low heat, add tomatoes and cook until they become mushy.

● Add the spices after it’s done.

● Now add the dal and cooked Kodo.

● Add about 1/2 cup water, and cook under pressure for one whistle.

● After the pressure has been released, open the cooker.

● Serve with additional ghee and coriander leaves chopped just before serving.

3. Flax Seed Raita

● Add water to the bottle guard. Cover and cook for four minutes over medium heat.

● In a large bowl, thoroughly combine all ingredients, including the cooked bottle gourd and some basic spices.

● Serve chilled after at least one hour in the refrigerator.

4. Egg Chaat

● Mix salt, roasted cumin, green chili, coriander sauce, tomato sauce, tamarind extract, lemon juice, and tomato ketchup in a bowl.

● Cut the boiled egg in half and spread the chutney over it on a plate.

● Over the eggs, sprinkle some chopped spring onion, garam masala, and boondi.

● Additionally, the Egg Chaat is now served.

5. Quinoa Apple Kheer

● Soak the quinoa for a few hours after thoroughly cleaning it under running water.

● The cooking process will be increased by soaking.

● It is essential to wash the quinoa for a few minutes under running water even if you do not have time to soak it.

● Add the quinoa to a pan after removing the water.

● Cook the quinoa covered over low to medium heat until it is thoroughly cooked, then add the 2 cups of milk and 12 cups of water.

● After the quinoa has finished cooking, stir in the remaining 12 cups of milk and remove from the heat.

● After 5 minutes of cooling, add the grated apple, cardamom powder, honey (if necessary), and chopped nuts and mix thoroughly.

● Serve with apple slices and additional nuts.

