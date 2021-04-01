Maundy Thursday 2021: WhatsApp Status, Messages and Quotes

Annually celebrated, ‘Maundy Thursday’ is the fifth day of the Holy Week prior to Good Friday. It is the day that is attributed to the loving memory of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his apostles. This Christian day also referred to as the Great and Holy Thursday commemorates the event wherein Jesus washed his disciples’ feet and urged them to love one another.

Succeeding the Spy Wednesday, as it falls on the Thursday before Easter, Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday derives its name Maundy from ‘mandatum’ meaning commandment. The Bible explains Christ’s institution of the Eucharist during his Last Supper.

As the holy day on April 1 marks the beginning of the 3-day celebration, people across the world share thoughtful greetings with their near and dear ones.

Here are some of the quotes, messages that you could consider sharing with your loved ones on the occasion:

1. I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another. -John 13:34

2. For I have set you an example, that you also should do as I have done to you.

3. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. -John 3:16

4. The Eucharist is the Sacrament of Love; It signifies Love, it produces Love.-Saint Thomas Aquinas

5. When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now. -Mother Teresa

1. When you face problems in life, don’t ask God to take them away.Ask Him to show His purpose, ask ways how to live a day searching His purpose for you. Holy Maundy Thursday 2021.

2. Happy Holy Thursday, everybody! Hope you all have a safe and joyous Easter weekend!

3. Jesus took bread, gave thanks, broke it, and gave it to them, saying, this is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me. Happy Holy Thursday.

4. As He bathes our feet and feeds us with his very self he simply asks us: Let me love you. Happy Holy Thursday.

5. Today is Holy Thursday, we commemorate the Last Supper within hours Judas betrays Jesus. God bless you.

6.For me, this is sadder than Good Friday. This is the time when Jesus offered himself as the lamb at the last supper.