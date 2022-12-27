Meditation For Beginners: 6 Tips To Help You Get Started

Awareness and mindfulness meditation techniques help us savour each present moment, allowing us to fully concentrate on the task at hand. This practice boosts output and keeps us concentrated on our goals. Any mindfulness technique’s fundamental aim is to create a state of acute, clear, and focused relaxation through conscious, judgment-free observation of thoughts and sensations. There are numerous methods for practising mindfulness. This makes it possible for the mind to return to the present moment. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation shares 6 tips to help beginners in the art of meditation.

Learn this art properly

There is never a dull moment during a yoga practise. Every day offers a chance to learn something new and a brand-new beginning. You should generally be open to learning, but you should also practise restraint until you get the feel of it. If you have never exercised or participated in any meditation activity before, it might seem overwhelming and daunting. Take care to develop your foundational techniques by starting off slowly.

Alignment with your breathing

Know the proper alignment of breath and seated pose for each method prior to practising. This helps to prevent confusion and ensures that you can benefit the most from your practise. Be careful and avoid certain techniques if you are not sure of them. Additionally, the breath rate must be coordinated. Learn and understand the proper breathing technique for each technique by taking your time.

Also Read: Michelle Obama Reveals Secret Service Agents’ Reaction To Her And Barack Obama’s PDA

Set realistic goals

Yoga is the ideal practise for assisting you in internalising the notion that goals are crucial. Yoga gives you the strength to endure whenever you attempt any technique and find it difficult. Therefore, completing that becomes your objective, which motivates you to keep trying until you are successful in it. However, it’s crucial to move slowly and be kind to yourself. Yoga is a science of the body and the mind. By becoming aware of both, you can form a close relationship with it.

Yoga and nutrition

After eating, do not immediately begin your practise. Try to wait at least two hours before eating or practising. Additionally, it’s a good idea to postpone taking a bath right after practise. Your lunch and practise should be separated by at least 30 minutes. The food you eat affects how your body is now feeling and how healthy you are. If you want to develop yourself, enrich the food that you eat.

Dedication and discipline

Like any new experience, practising yoga calls for dedication and perseverance. Only by consistently practising, you will be able to reap its advantages, thus consistency is essential. Your first step in demonstrating your passion and commitment to yoga can be as simple as turning up on your yoga mat each day for practise.

Practical application of meditation



Instead just being a technique, meditation is a way of life and an attitude. So, that you can think like a yogi, make meditation a lifestyle. This mindset will also guarantee that you maintain your composure no matter what difficulties you encounter in life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here