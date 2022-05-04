Meditation to Proper Sleep Cycle, 10 Natural Ways to Improve Memory

With age and busy life, memory loss has become almost a natural and normal phenomenon. However, it can be frustrating at times. According to a Healthline report, genes have a big role to play in memory loss, especially in Alzheimer’s disease. But research has found that with the help of the right diet and healthy lifestyle, one can be saved against memory loss.

Here are 10 evidence-based natural ways to improve your memory:

Consume less sugar

From time to time, research has proven that overconsumption of sugar is harmful to health. Daily consumption of sugar can lead to poor memory and even reduced brain volume. So, cutting back on sugar is the only way to overall health.

Consuming Fish Oil Supplements

Fish oil is rich in omega 3 fatty acids that improve memory.

Meditate

Meditation not only makes your body healthy but also makes your mind stress free, which contributes to better memory.

Keep Weight Under Control

Right BMI also affects your mental health. Therefore, keep your weight under control for good memory and mental health

Get enough sleep

Research has found a good sleep cycle has a positive effect on your memory.

Drink less alcohol

Alcohol is bad for memory. The neurotoxic effect present in alcohol begins to inactivate the part of the brain that works to enhance memory.

Brain games are a good way to activate one’s mind. With this, the problem of dementia can also be controlled.

Stay away from refined carbs

Refined carbohydrates and excessive sugar affect blood sugar, which sometimes causes brain damage.

Vitamin D

Get your Vitamin D level checked. Decreasing levels of Vitamin D leads to poor memory.

Add cocoa to your diet

Consumption of Cocoa, which has antioxidant properties, helps strengthen your memory.

