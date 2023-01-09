Mediterranean Diet Ranked Best In 2023; Know All Health Benefits

There are a few diets that promote a healthy lifestyle, and the one that is widely acclaimed for its health benefits is the Mediterranean diet. According to the US News & World Report, the Mediterranean diet is ranked No.1 on its 40 Best Diets for 2023, citing some health benefits such as weight loss, cancer prevention, heart health and diabetes prevention and control.

The Mediterranean diet is a style of eating that is commonly followed in around 21 countries that border the Mediterranean Sea like Italy, France, Spain and Greece. It is also considered the most popular plan among dieticians because of the health benefits it offers.

Here’s everything you should know about the Mediterranean diet and its health benefits -

What is the Mediterranean diet?

It is mainly a calorie-restricted diet that focuses on plant food, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes, red meat, fish and eggs, mixed with olive oil and a moderate amount of dairy foods like yoghurt. On the other hand, the Mediterranean pattern focuses on avoiding processed foods that are high in sugar, refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats including cookies, cakes, white bread and rice.

Health Benefits

According to Healthline, the Mediterranean diet has been linked to several health benefits, such as:

Helps in weight loss

Including plant-based foods, green veggies and fruits in your diet help in reducing your weight. Mediterranean diet also limits the consumption of processed foods and added sugars, which could promote weight loss.

Improves heart health

Following a Mediterranean diet supplemented with mixed nuts and olive oil lead to significant improvements in cholesterol and blood pressure levels, both of which are high-risk factors for heart diseases. It also reduces the prevalence of metabolic syndromes ( a condition that may cause a heart stroke).

Protects against diabetes

According to the reports, the Mediterranean diet could protect against type 2 diabetes, as one avoids eating processed food that is high in sugar and unhealthy fatty foods like white bread, cakes and cookies. Following this diet helps in lowering blood sugar levels, and also improves the body’s ability to use insulin.

Reduces inflammation

The Mediterranean diet includes less spicy, non-oily food and dairy products (like yoghurt) which helps to reduce levels of inflammation and prevent illness.

Here is the list of healthy foods that you can include in the Mediterranean diet:

Fruits: apples, oranges, kiwis, strawberries, melons, apricots

Vegetables: spinach, broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, onions

Legumes: lentils, beans, chickpeas, peanuts

Whole grains: millets, quinoa, couscous, oats, brown rice

Nuts and seeds: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, chia seeds, flax seeds, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts

Dairy products: yoghurt, milk and less amount of cheese

Healthy fats: olives, avocados, olive oil, avocado oil

Herbs and spices: oregano, basil, thyme, coriander, pepper, turmeric, cinnamon

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here